Insider Buying: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) COO Purchases 14,850 Shares of Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) COO Willis C. Lee bought 14,850 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $16,335.00.
Shares of EMMA stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.16.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
