Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Receives $16.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

