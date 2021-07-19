Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $140.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart has a 52 week low of $84.66 and a 52 week high of $141.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

