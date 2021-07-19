Analysts Expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CEMI opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

