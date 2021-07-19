Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$129.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$133.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at C$85,471.20. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449. Insiders have sold 23,895 shares of company stock worth $2,787,748 in the last three months.

Shares of CCA opened at C$120.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

