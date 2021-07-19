Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 78.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $232.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $239.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.