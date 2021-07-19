Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 303,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSB opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

