Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches Market Cap of $6.89 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 506.8% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $6.89 million and $212,216.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00099423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00146789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,239.92 or 0.99923671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

