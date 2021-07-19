AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.30 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.30, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $102.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $107.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

