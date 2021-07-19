Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Short Interest Up 29.6% in June

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,470,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 16,570,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,893.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,646 shares of company stock valued at $529,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEC opened at $2.02 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

