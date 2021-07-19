Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Update

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,950,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 34,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Ideanomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

IDEX stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Research analysts predict that Ideanomics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the first quarter worth $37,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

