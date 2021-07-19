NuShares Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, NuShares has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $728,932.72 and $4.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017515 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,161,894,692 coins and its circulating supply is 5,834,244,522 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NSRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.