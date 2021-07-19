Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CFO Sells 2,473 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

