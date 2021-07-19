Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Director Sells $50,304.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $50,304.00.

LSXMA stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSXMA. upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

