John A. Utz Sells 2,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00.
NYSE:ASB opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 10.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,021,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
