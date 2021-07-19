John A. Utz Sells 2,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00.

NYSE:ASB opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 10.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,021,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

