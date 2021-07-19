Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.