Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 110 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $62,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $2,767,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,026 shares of company stock worth $25,472,181 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $379.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

