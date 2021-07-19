Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $167,000 in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

