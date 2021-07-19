Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $35,772,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 156.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 19,582,527.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

