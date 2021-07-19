Putnam Investments LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $128.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.