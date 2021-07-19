PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CFO Brian J. Sereda Sells 21,570 Shares

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $58,454.70.
Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.81. PFSweb, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $12.25.
PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.
About PFSweb
PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.
