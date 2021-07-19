Anton J. Drescher Acquires 100,000 Shares of Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Stock

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTZ) CFO Anton J. Drescher acquired 100,000 shares of Oculus VisionTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.
NASDAQ OVTZ opened at $0.50 on Monday. Oculus VisionTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59.
Oculus VisionTech Company Profile
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.