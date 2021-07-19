Anton J. Drescher Acquires 100,000 Shares of Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Stock

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTZ) CFO Anton J. Drescher acquired 100,000 shares of Oculus VisionTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

NASDAQ OVTZ opened at $0.50 on Monday. Oculus VisionTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; Comply Trust SaaS Suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

