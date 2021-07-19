Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $76,366,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $243.24 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $211.10 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.57.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

