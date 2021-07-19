Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

Shares of UNP opened at $218.42 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.24. The company has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

