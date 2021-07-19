7,004 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,197,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,841,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

ZG opened at $105.61 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 528.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.