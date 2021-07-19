Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after buying an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Medtronic by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 910,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,671,000 after buying an additional 694,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $125.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

