FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ SKOR opened at $54.23 on Monday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors owned about 0.35% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

