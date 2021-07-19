Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRGA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Surgalign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,920,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 514.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of SRGA opened at $1.09 on Monday. Surgalign has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

