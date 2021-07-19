Argus Begins Coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $47.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,597 shares of company stock worth $1,920,917. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 75,890 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

