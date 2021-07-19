LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 270.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFMD opened at $9.44 on Monday. LifeMD has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LifeMD news, CEO Justin Schreiber acquired 3,500 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 22,539 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,845.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $177,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $253,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

