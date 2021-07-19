Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 166.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 270,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 202,743 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,849,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 438.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $49.38 on Monday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23.

