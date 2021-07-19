Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 319.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,036 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 1,924.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 73,725 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter.

FNI stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

