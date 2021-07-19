Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1,186.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,586 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

