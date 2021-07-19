California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $47,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY opened at $184.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.22. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reduced their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,876 shares of company stock worth $11,882,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

