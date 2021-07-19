Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $56,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.