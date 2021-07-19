AQR Capital Management LLC Has $25.61 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $25,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after buying an additional 841,366 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR opened at $157.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.