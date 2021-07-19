BoringDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $75,163.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $198.83 or 0.00635688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $21.59 million and $75,163.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.22 or 0.00774398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,587 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

