Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.00 ($34.12).

ETR:JEN opened at €27.22 ($32.02) on Monday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 12-month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.80.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

