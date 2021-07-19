Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $224.00 at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $207.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

NYSE CCI opened at $203.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.44. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $203.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $669,019,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

