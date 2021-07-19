California State Teachers Retirement System Has $58.36 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471,011 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $58,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after buying an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Xilinx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $128.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

