California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,011 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $58,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $128.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

