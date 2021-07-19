Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.53 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.23.

