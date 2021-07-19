Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.78 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

