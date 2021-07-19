Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after buying an additional 205,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after buying an additional 184,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $132.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.94.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on J shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

