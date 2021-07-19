Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 85.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $145.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

