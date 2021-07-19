Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $157.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.13.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.