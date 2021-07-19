12,692 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

VMBS opened at $53.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.40. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

