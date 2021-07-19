Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $583,000 in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,271,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,465,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 150,809 shares in the last quarter.

IPAC opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

