salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 122.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,017,874.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Tallapragada acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,993 shares of company stock worth $81,574,347. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

Shares of CRM opened at $238.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $183.36 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.76.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

