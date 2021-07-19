CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.